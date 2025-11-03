First published in Column 8, on the 7th August, 1991. This version is slightly altered from the original.
The room used to be part of the old library. Now I know I’m
always going on about libraries, but I’ve got to talk about something in this
column, and who wants to mention rugby
league ever again?
Sitting there I recalled the days when I was a shining,
morning-faced schoolboy, creeping up the stairs and into the room so that the
harridan of a librarian wouldn’t see me. Not only did she insist on silence
from schoolboys, we also had to remove our caps in her presence.
The New Zealand room ran off the main area. It was years
before I summoned up the courage to sneak a look inside. When I was little, several
of us nosey altar-boys snuck upstairs in the parish priest’s presbytery – and got
caught. I had something of the same feeling about venturing amongst the New
Zealand books.
In due course I came to know every nook and cranny in the
larger room. One nook was the little listening cupboard under the stairs, where
there wasn’t enough space to swing your satchel. When I became a working man I used
to spend untold hours eating my lunch in that close little cockpit while
discovering the library’s vast resources of recorded music.
No doubt the harridan would have bailed me out for dropping
crumbs in her inner sanctum, but she well retired by then.
Every inch of the old library was utilised: on the landing
outside the chief librarian’s office were housed the theatre magazines,
including Plays and
Players, which in those days used to contain complete playscripts. I can
remember standing there, (cap in hand), shifting my weight from foot to foot,
soaking up A Man for All
Seasons.
Down on the next landing, which extended over the main
entrance then, were what was viewable of the books A H Reed had
collected. Because the area was so small, these treasures were squashed up into
glass cases, hardly able to be seen properly.
The library had a summer feel about it. One impression is of
sunlight pouring into the large back room on the ground floor. (The children’s
library, on the other hand, which I discarded after I’d considered I’d read
everything of interest, always seemed to be like the land of Narnia, in a
permanent state of winter.)
Incidentally, that sense of sunlight is lacking in the new library,
which has been designed under the quite reasonable philosophy that books and
light don’t go together. Somehow they survived in the old place, including
those in the harridan’s upper room with its vast skylight.
The old library had warmth too. The polished wood surroundings
and staircases gleamed, and perhaps because the reading public and the books
were all squashed together, everything seemed cosier.
Now I’m not saying anything against the new library. In fact,
I remember its opening as if it were yesterday.
I worked then in the Civic Centre right next door, and could
hardly contain myself waiting for ten o’clock. My ten minute tea break
stretched to half an hour while I raced up and down the stairs – including those
that proved to be off-limits – taking in the immense sense of space, exploring
everything I could lay my eyes on, trying to identify old friends (books, that
is). In fact I was amazed there were enough books to go round. Where had they
all been hiding in the old place?
I appreciate the new library for its roominess. But when
occasionally I dream of libraries, the books, like cats on windowsills, purr in
the sun, my sandwiches revolve at 33.3 rpm and the harridan smiles.
Mary Ronnie and Ada Fache - two of the Chief Librarians
I remember from my youth and childhood.
I’m very unfair in this column to the librarian I refer to here as ‘the harridan.’ Libraries were quiet places in her time, and schoolboys were known to be noisy – especially en masse. I think the lady in question would have been Ada Fache, but I’m not one hundred percent sure, and from the photo above she doesn't appear in the least to be a harridan. It may not have been the City Librarian anyway, but some other staff member.
The Children’s Library was in a separate building about three minutes’ walk
away. It was housed in a two-storey terrace house, and if the main library was
short of space, the Children’s Library had no idea what space was. There were
books in every conceivable place, like an old secondhand bookshop that’s sold a
good deal less than it’s acquired. And it was dark.
