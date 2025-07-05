Crime-watching

First published in Column 8 on 23rd January, 1991
In line with current thinking that we all have to play our
part in putting down crime, he recommended members of the public rebuke those
who are openly foul-mouthed.
As a not-so-well-built and not-too-tall person, I’m a bit
dubious about that.
You know what would happen if I went up to some great hulk
who was swearing in the street and told him his language was not conducive to
mental health?
He’d blast me with obscenities and profanities and lay me
out flat.
It’s all very well saying we’ve got to play our part in
reducing crime. When I see some of the replays of crims’ actions on programmes
like Crimewatch, I’m glad I wasn’t on the spot.
For the moment I think I’ll stay cautious about approaching
certain people to suggest they need to wash out their mouths with soap. Perhaps
I just lack courage.
Courage is a quality that seems to arise when you least
expect it. That couple in their eighties who beat off an intruder would no
doubt have been the last ones to consider they had reserves of bravery. Perhaps
it’s those hidden reserves the police are relying on.
I was driving through town on a Saturday night recently with
a relative, Mrs F, when we saw three young men kicking someone on the ground. As
we stopped at the lights, one of them gave a last kick – into the person’s face
– before racing off.
My reaction was to drive on – in the story of the Good
Samaritan, I’d probably have been classed as one of those who passed by on the
other side.
Not so Mrs F. She told me to stop! I said I was already
stopped, waiting for the lights. Next thing I knew, she was out of the car and
racing over to the stationary figure.
I pulled into the kerb. Mrs F was down beside the man,
seeing how he was. He wasn’t very good. His face was bleeding badly, like
something out of a war movie.
Then we saw another figure by the wall, lying motionless. At
first, on being instructed by Mrs F to see if he was all right, I thought he
was dead.
However, he proved merely to be keeping out of harm’s way. Seems
he’d also been kicked. When he finally got up and saw the extent of his father’s
injuries, he opened his mouth and a flood of obscenities poured out.
|Long-forgotten movie about a
brave woman...
Mrs F, who doesn’t seem to get fazed by this sort of
situation, yelled out to the taxi-drivers across the Exchange to call the
police. She claimed later her knees were knocking but she didn’t have time to
think about it.
Meantime she spent fifteen minutes calming the two guys down
till the police arrived.
On another occasion she stood between two guys who were
beating up a third outside a hotel and kept them at bay. Mrs F reckons it’s
probably because she’s a woman that ruffians are less likely to have a go at
her.
It’s probably because I’m a man that I think they’re more
likely to have a go at me.
In the end I guess we don’t know how much courage we have
until we really have to use it. Most of the time, for a lot of us, it’s easier
to run the other way.
As for Mrs F. Well, I’ve no idea why I gave her a
disguise. The lady in question was – and is - my wife, and on a number of
occasions she has exercised bravery. Even today she’s still brave, though she’s
a bit less liable to tackle big bruisers.
No comments:
Post a Comment