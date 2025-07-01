Tradition!

First published in Column 8 on the 1st May 1991
I’m all for a bit of solemnity myself, particularly when it
comes to ceremonies of some importance, such as weddings and coronations and, I
suppose, enthronements.
My wife and I went to a wedding a while ago, and were amazed
by the minister’s seemingly casual and off-hand approach to the whole thing,
especially to the bride. I think if it had been my wife and I getting married,
we might have gently reminded him of the seriousness of the nuptial state, all
due respect to his position.
On the other hand I wasn’t bothered when my mate Kiri te Kanawa
caused a bit of a stir at the wedding of one of the royal offspring. Her dress
and hat were nothing less than sartorial versions of synthesisers and
saxophones, about which there’s more below.
(I’d like to do an occasional bit of name-dropping in this
column, but Kiri’s the only person of importance whose name I can honestly
drop.)
Back to the archbishop’s enthronement. There was bound to be
some controversy. He
hasn’t exactly leaned on ceremony in any other area of his bishopric, and I
don’t suppose this ‘burly football fan who enjoys a pint of beer’ (as one
report has it) was likely to start at his archbishopising.
(Incidentally, his photograph doesn’t show a particularly
burly person, just a rather chubby one – in a cherubic kind of way. And according
to one less biased report I read, he and his wife find the quiet of the pub
garden a reasonable place to pray. Try doing that in a New Zealand pub!)
News reports about the enthronement said trad musicians believed
saxophones and synthesisers and Gospel music – instead of an organ and
choristers – would destroy the solemn atmosphere inside the cathedral. It’s the
kind of thing you’d expect from people who think church music reached its peak
in Palestrina’s day (1524 to 1594, for those who have to know. AD, that is.)
Incidentally, traditionalists forget that the organ, the instrument
supposedly always found in churches, is a relative newcome itself. There
was a time when even earlier trad people threw up their hands in horror at the thought
of such a noise in church.
It’s this excessive traditionalism that puts people off
going to such churches. And in the end it turns those churches into museums. I rather
think that’s exactly the kind of thing the new archbishop is out to avoid.
Churches that are no more than monuments exist all over the
world. We even have the problem with beautiful old churches here in Dunedin. The
congregation that had the vision to build the place dies off, leaving
generations further down the track with the upkeep of a work of art, which is
miserably cold in winter and impossible to heat.
In the end the place becomes little more than a tourist
attraction and has to pay its way in a manner quite out of keeping with its
original purpose.
God and the congregation have usually moved on long ago, and
may well be found elsewhere playing music with ‘unsavoury associations,’ on
guitars, synthesisers and saxophones.
As I said, I’m all for a reasonable solemnity, but I’m not
into tradition. Trad people love to put a damper on anything that has the smell
of life about it. And life is something that dear old George – I’m sure he
wouldn’t mind me calling him by his first name - has plenty of.
|Westminster Abbey choir
