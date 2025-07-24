Things geographical

First published in Column 8 on the 28th November, 1990
I can’t say the Public Notices section of the newspaper is
one I usually pay much attention to. I should, of course, in case someone leaves
me a substantial amount in their will.
However, on a recent lazy Saturday evening, a large notice
by the NZ Geographic Board caught my eye, and not just because of the possible
name changes to a couple of local beaches.
Browsing through this notice gave me more free entertainment
than I’ve had in a long time. (Some would say I’m easily amused.)
It struck me that the Board appears to have difficulty with
details. I suppose they have the excuse that they’re dealing with vast
stretches of land. Thank goodness they don’t work on the remote reaches of Russia,
or the Canadian prairies, or even the expansive Aussie outback.
After reading this public notice, I got the feeling someone
gets easily muddled. Red Lagoon becomes Raupo
Lagoon, and Raupo Lagoon becomes Red Lagoon. What?
As if to confirm our suspicions, we’re told that Belfry Peak
is now to be called Steeple Peak because the name Belfry Peak was originally
placed on the wrong one.
That’s the trouble when you have to do everything from
behind a desk, with only a map to work on.
I guess it’s easy to confuse a steeple with a belfry. Still I
haven’t seen any belfry-jacks lately, or bats in the steeple, have you?
This is only the beginning. We’re informed that the Board
has decided that changing the spelling of one name will take effect from August
10, 1990.
Bit awkward when the notice doesn’t tell you that until
October 26.
The South Auckland District has had a rash of fishing pool
name changes.
Murphy’s Ruin becomes The Rip. Poor old Murphy. Seems as
long as Murphy was the only one to fall in, no one else needed to worry. But because
fishermen are a casual breed when it comes to risk-taking, they obviously
needed to be warned that the pool wasn’t particular about who it swept away.
More puzzling is the change from The Whirlpool to The
Straight. Unless nature’s been doing some restructuring, it seems a bit of a
contradiction.
The once blandly named Cliff Pool has become Gordon Williams
Pool. Seems like Gordon has commandeered the place.
Better than any of these, though, is the change from the
Ladies’ Pool to Murray’s Mistake. (In lieu the ladies were allotted the Poplar
Pool, now called Ladies’ Mile.)
Did Mr Murray dare to impinge upon the ladies’ private place
of fishing?
It reminds me of a social error I made in England on an
old-style train. At that time there were still special compartments reserved
for ladies only.
Once, in my colonial ignorance, I attempted to enter one of
these. The looks and hisses from the ladies were more than enough to convince
me of my misdemeanour.
For me the Ladies’ Carriage had turned into Michael’s
Mistake. Perhaps Mr Murray made a similar error.
Painting by Thomas Hemy entitled, The Wreck.
There’s a fascinating news
report about a shipwreck at Murray’s Mistake from 28th July 1911. Murray’s
Mistake is a headland in Canterbury, though it looks as if there may be more
than one place of this name in New Zealand.
