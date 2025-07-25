Sensitivity

First published in Column 8 on the 5th December, 1990.
A piece that has dated, and yet is still up to date – for different reasons. The job scene has improved somewhat, but wages, for many people, aren’t enough to pay for their weekly outgoings. Those in power, and the wealthy, still have little conception of how the poorly paid live –I may not be that clear about it myself, since in recent years I’ve been blessed to have had enough to live on. In most cities we now have people sleeping in cars, and keeping their worldly goods in the same place. Some people live in tents in public parks. The homeless far outnumber the availability of beds in homeless accommodations.
And much more…
I’ll tell you in a minute why I hate it.
There may well be people who rip off the system. I used to
work in an office where we occasionally saw people who did just that – and the
office wasn’t Social Welfare.
But they were vastly in the minority.
And when I see thousands upon thousands of people out of
work through politicians’ disagreements over economic policy, I know that only
a small minority of them are likely to be so-called dole bludgers.
The rest are on the dole through no fault of their own and
they’re the ones I get concerned about.
I’ve been on the dole myself, and fairly recently. A couple of
years ago I had to resign from my position, for reasons which aren’t important
here. Suffice to say, I couldn’t get another job as easily as I’d expected.
So I know what it’s like to wake up each morning with some
expectancy, only to have your hopes dashed when you look at the minimal number
of ads in the paper.
I know what it’s like to trot down to the Labour Department
and see the pathetic number of jobs advertised on the board, and then, when you
do find something possible, not even to get an interview, because you’re
screened off by the department itself.
I know what it’s like to hear that there are plenty of jobs
around – but they’re just not advertised. So you start calling on people. And a
more demoralising process I can’t imagine.
And I know what it’s like to give up, with tears, and decide
it isn’t worth it anymore – there just aren’t enough jobs to go round.
Towards the end of my months of unemployment a compassionate
friend offered me a part-time job. Doing that gave me some hope again.
A few months later I was even more blessed to be offered a
job which I really enjoy. But it took months for the feelings of insecurity to wear
off.
I know that jobs like that don’t turn up for many people
these days – I’m now one of the lucky ones.
So I get angry with those in the political arena who don’t
really appreciate how much it costs to survive in our present society, not just
financially, but emotionally.
I wrote to several politicians a year or so ago, when they
had one of their perennial income hikes, and expressed concern that they were
being given such a large raise when so many people in the country were
suffering from unemployment.
The answer I received from one of them – he’s now the Prime Minister, I’m unhappy
to say – was that if he’d paid attention to all the letters he’d received every
time he got a raise, he’d still be living on an income of $8,000 a year.
The trouble is, when you’re living on an income vastly
exceedingly $8,000 you quickly forget the desperation caused by not having
enough to go round, and you’re quick to make blanket accusations about all
those who have to live on the dole, like it or not.
The dole barely allows you to survive – just to pay the rent
or mortgage may eat up nearly every cent you get.
So please, you politicians, let’s have a bit of sensitivity
when it comes to referring to those who haven’t the [good] fortune to live in
your shoes.
Some days in a column like this it’s difficult to be
light-hearted.
|Men out of work during the depression
