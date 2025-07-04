First published in Column 8, 20th March, 1991
I come from a recycling family: well, we’ve been into
compost for generations. (Not quite literally, although there have been times
when I’ve put on my gumboots to squelch unwilling plants and twigs down into
the muck.)
Though compost is ingrained into our family’s consciousness,
the gardener and I still disagree about what things can and can’t be put into
it. She reckons orange peel has no place, nor tomato plants, or potato tops. I claim
that once they’ve been chewed up and recycled by our myriad teams of slaters,
springtails and worms they’ll do any piece of ground a power of good.
The gardener talks ominously about mould, however.
All that aside it’s taking a bit of time to get my kids into
the recycling mode.
Till recently we had at least three places in our kitchen
for no-longer-usables to go. Food scraps and leftovers went into the compost
container; paper into the coal bin; and plastic into the rubbish. (Now that we’ve
discovered both paper and plastic recycling outlets here in the city our kitchen
has become even more complex.)
In spite of years of nagging and training – or should that
be training and nagging? – the kids still throw apple cores and banana peels
into the coal bin. This leaves a mess like black congealed custard.
They throw plastic into the compost bin, along with used
Gladwrap – it’s got uneaten sandwiches in it, hasn’t it? I tell them the worms
can’t hack it, but my concern about the worms hasn’t raised their environmental
consciousness one iota.
Everything else, like empty baked bean tins and felt-tip
pens with lost lids, ought to go into the rubbish bin. Do they? Of course not,
they stay on the bench where they were last put, while everybody argues over
who left them there.
When I see my family’s attitude to recycling – the gardener
and I are the only ones who really take it to heart – I wonder how the general
populace will go if in the future they have to separate various kinds of
rubbish before tipping it.
I mean, if my kids can’t tell the difference between plastic
and paper after years of hectoring, is it likely your average Joe will either? Can
you visualise most of the population picking through their rubbish to separate
out the plastic and the paper and the tin and the food scraps?
At least it would restore New Zealand to a classless
society. Your nattily-suited Yuppies would be on a par with the tramps who pick
their way through the rubbish bins in the Octagon.
So far the only interest any of my kids has shown in recycling
has been in the collecting of aluminium cans. A couple of Sundays ago, the boys
had a field day with the leftovers from the wine and cheese afternoon at
Woodhaugh Gardens.
To give him credit, my older son has stated that he felt his
motivation for collecting cans was not purely environmental. After all, he is
getting cash for them.
I tell him his capitalist scruples are several cuts above
another mercenary class of recyclers: American newshounds who pick their way
through film stars’ rubbish bins – in search of scandals.
|Yellow (recycling) bins ready for collection
Courtesy Bernard Spragg NZ
The ‘gardener’ was my mother, who lived with us for around
twenty years. In the last decade we’ve been putting orange peel, tomato plants
and potato tops into the compost with no ill effect.
Times have changed, of course. Now householders are expected to recycle all sorts of things.
In many cities paper, cardboard, tin cans, plastic items etc go into a green
bin, for collection; bottles go into their own separate box, food scraps into
yet another bin and absolute rubbish into a red bin. Most of my kids now deal
with this properly, but their own children…
And aluminium cans, which ceased to be cash-earners for
kids sometime after this article was written and became part of the green
recycling, are now back in favour as cash cows.
