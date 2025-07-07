First published in Column 8 on the 12.12.90
That’s not to say I’m lacking in energy. Several times I’ve
taken up hobbies with a passion that swept aside everything in its path.
However, two things are a problem when it comes to me and
hobbies: firstly my enthusiasm runs out. And secondly, usually faster, my money
runs out.
I go like a bull at a gate into whatever hobby has taken my
fancy, and for several weeks everything else gets low priority.
Food, I despise it. Fresh air, I haven’t got time for it. Company,
who needs it?
And then I wake up one morning, and something seems to have
gone out of life. The new day might be as bright as the last, but suddenly my
hobby holds no joy for me.
Try as I might, all the weeks of super-charged energy dissipate.
And the leftovers of my hobby litter the cupboards of my house.
Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that my money
supply has run out about the same time.
My wife has a similar problem: ‘What shall I take up this
year?’ she asks.
Since she’s a very practical person, and likes nothing
better than using her hands to good effect, I suggest a variety of things I know
will interest her.
Then she always ask the same question: ‘And where will I get
the money?’
I had a stamp collecting binge once.
I dug out the elderly stamp album I’d acquired as a child
expecting to find some rare and exceptionally valuable stamp had been sitting
around waiting to be discovered. Instead I had to wade through page after page
of Mao Tse-Tung and his revolutionaries almost obliterated by overprinting.
I’d loom and drool over expensive displays of stamps – then come
home with the only one I could afford: a few cents worth of Ross Dependency.
Then there was my genealogy bit.
I filled pages of school note books with relatives’ names. I
made an immense chart of ancestors courtesy of my mother’s memory, and
foolishly let my daughter take it to school one day when they were doing family
trees.
She left it on someone’s desk.
I searched back as far as I could without spending any cash,
then came to the realisation that every birth certificate I’d need was going to
cost me a fortune; all the relatives I wanted to trace had inconveniently died
on the other side of the world.
A workmate proudly showed me his efforts in this direction. He
had an album full of birth and death and marriage certificates and even some touched-up
photos.
Over afternoon tea he told me how much he’d spent to gain a
little bit of information. I don’t remember choking on my coffee but I think I might
have dropped the remainder of my gingernut in it.
Unfortunately, the next generation already costs too much
without spending any more on those dead and buried.
There must be some hobby I can afford.
I could collect pencils with trademarks on – I just can’t
see the point.
Later, I did make some money out of stamp collecting by gradually selling off the newer items I’d bought at a bit of a profit.
And once the Internet came along, keeping a family tree
was a much easier task than writing out large charts. With the help of a couple
of cousins I managed to get a largish family tree online and this had elicited a
number of enquiries over the years – not that I’ve often been able to help, but
it’s usually brought some other information to light.
