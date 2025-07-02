Wednesday, July 02, 2025

Door to Door

 First published in Column 8 on the 13th March, 1991.

 ‘Good evening, I’m collecting for the Salvation Army.’ The man of the house holds the door open, laughs a lot, and waits while ‘Mum’ gets the money – out of her housekeeping.

An elderly widow uses my brief visit as an excuse to talk. She already has the money in its envelope. It’s only a matter of taking it down from its place on the kitchen mantelpiece near the teapot. That’s where all the envelopes go as they arrive in her letterbox.

She hasn’t seen anyone much all day, and the grounds are getting beyond her, and she’ll probably have to go into one of those awful ownership flats – what will she do with all the furniture?

One woman in her 50s opens the door and says, with an air of mystery: ‘I know you. You do something with your hands,’ she says. ‘I play the piano,’ I answer. ‘Ah! You teach the organ – one of those home organs – I can see you playing.’ ‘No, I don’t.’ It becomes difficult to get away. I move down the path. She follows.

Out of politeness, I say, ‘Perhaps I’ve seen you at your work. Where would that be?’ She becomes more mysterious still. ‘Here and there and everywhere..! Sometimes at the hospital. Have you been sick in the hospital?’ I haven’t, and I think I’m relieved.

Where houses have children they pour out on to the step with their evening meal still in their hands. In many places my visit is taken as an excuse to get out of bed. ‘Who is it, Daddy?’ ‘No one. Go back to bed!’

Cats complain they’ve had no attention all day. Dogs climb over me, threatening to eat me alive while their master or mistress vainly orders them to come inside.

For the most part I find people are ungrudgingly generous. It’s part of our cultural heritage to ‘give at the door.’ Once people know who I am, it’s rare to get a refusal. ‘I might need your help one day meself!’

Those who do refuse seem slightly embarrassed, as though it goes against some instinct. Unfortunately these are often the people who live in a house up a hill at the end of a long steep drive.

One man throws all his loose change into the bag, and goes to shut the door. Then he calls out, ‘Wait!’ He hurries inside again and brings back a jar full of coins. The whole lot is poured in. Suddenly the bag is very heavy.

Another man drops in a $100 note.

At one Kampuchean residence, the mother comes to the door. Great gales of laughter and foreign words. She runs from one room to another. I’m not sure if she’s understood what I’m there for yet. She is, it turns out, trying to find some money.

Three or four dark-haired children appear. Bigger sisters come out of the bedroom marked ‘Knock!’ and retreat again. Grandmother comes to give her opinion, and at long last the mother appears with her donation. ‘Sorry, no envelope!’ More laughter. Much discussion in Kampuchean.

I go to another Cambodian house. This area has become Refugee Street. A tough little 6-year-old comes to the door and asks, with an ordinary everyday Kiwi accent: ‘Whaddya want?’ I try to explain that I am collecting for the Salvation Army. It appears to mean nothing.

‘Is your Mum home?’ I ask. ‘I dunno.’ He vanishes. His big sister appears and does nothing but smile. Her bigger brother comes round the corner – puzzled. ‘Whaddya want?’ he echoes.

Finally their mother strolls up the path carrying the shopping. She doesn’t speak much English. The bigger brother asks me for a third time what I want and translates it into Kampuchean – with actions to match. The Sally Army becomes some group that puts people in wheelchairs. His mother understands enough: ‘Fifty cents okay?’


Salvation Army band members
'busking' for donations
courtesy Gerald England

This is a truly historic piece. No one collects at the door these days, nor are they expected to. In fact collectors would probably be unsafe, and would need to go in twos – that’s if anyone could be encouraged to do the job. The idea that you could turn up at the door and be greeted in a friendly way seems gone for good.

Collectors will occasionally turn up on street corners, but are more likely found outside – or inside – supermarkets and other large stores. Few people carry actual cash, but some will get extra change while in the shop and put it in your bucket on the way out. Many will ignore you altogether. Volunteers to do the collecting have become harder to find.

Most donations are now paid online, and it requires full-page ads in newspapers, or emails, or cold-call telephoning or advertising online to remind those donating. All of which must take a large chunk out of whatever is donated.  


Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)