First published in Column Eight on the 2nd
February, 1994
Two things make a trip to the University Bookshop’s upstairs
permanent sale worthwhile. First, the array of books that appear to have no
market. A book of dedications? A book of bits left out of other books?
Secondly, the way in which customers can discover minor
gems, books in the Trivial Pursuit mode.
I came across just such a one in the holidays: Volume 2 of Notes
and Queries, a collection of questions and answer from the Guardian’s
column in which ‘readers seek enlightenment from each other on an astonishingly
broad range of subjects.’
In this book the questions are as intriguing as the answers.
And quite contradictory answers arise, as mathematicians and scientists and
philosophers each take up their own (unproven) point of view.
A newspaper column probably isn’t the place ask, ‘what is
the meaning of life?’ This question perhaps deserves some of the answers it got,
including the one that says that asking such a question is about as meaninful
as asking what is the
meaning of lumbago.
The question ‘Is this a question?’ initiates various
obscure answers, including ‘All these cunning answers are actually irrelevant
because Shakespeare told us that ‘that is the question’ or ‘This
sentence no vere. Who cares. The reader bored. Time to bring subject to a.’
The answer to such questions as ‘Why there are so many
Coldharbour lanes,’ or ‘When was the first semi-detached house built, are
rather more straightforward, even though the answers vary enormously.
Two answers to one question are in Latin, and three to a
question on simplified spelling are in various versions of that spelling,
including one that gets increasingly unreadable as the paragraph evolves.
Two novels which avoid the letter ‘e’ (one each in English
and French) are discussed, and an unexpected dispute arises over the
translation.
And there are answers that are just fun: ‘Is it true that
goldfish have a memory span of only five seconds?’ The first answer is utterly
complex; the second says, ‘For a fish with a good memory try a piranha. They
have a megabyte.’
The inventors of items, or their descendants, answer
question – only to be contradicted by
someone else’s descendant. One poet (Julius Lipton), after living in obscurity
for 55 years, pops
up to explain what has happened to him since his one and only book was
published.
The joy of such a column isn’t the fact that you get real
answers to real questions – although occasionally you do – but the way in which
people’s minds take up the challenge of answering an intriguing question in an
entertaining way. ‘How to measure the weight of your hand,’ for example. This
may have been a genuine question, but it produces some very suspect answers.
Finally what do you notice about the following poem?
I know
a little man both ept and ert,
An intro? Extra? No he’s just a vert.
Shevelled and couth and kempt, pecunious, ane,
His image trudes upon the captive brain.
When life turns sipid and the mind is traught
The spirit soars as I would sist it ought.
Chalantly then, like any gainly goof,
My digent self is sertive, choate, loof.
Or the following sentences? Jump, dogs! Why vex Frizt
Blank, QC? or Mr Jock, TV quiz PhD, bags few lynx.
After all this, here’s my question. Has anybody seen volume
one of Notes and Queries?
The word vere most commonly functions as a Latin adverb meaning "really," "truly," "actually," or "correctly", or as a historical name derived from Latin and Old French roots.
It’s interesting that in the last few months (of 2026) the famous (in Dunedin) University Book Shop announced its closure – various matters had evolved to bring it down. There was a great outcry from those who regarded it as a precious resource. And lo and behold, somebody bought it and has kept it open – someone who actually knows how to run a bookshop, as well.
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