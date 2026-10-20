First published in Column Eight on the 9th
February, 1994
In spite of last
week’s quote about newspaper columns not being the best place to consider
the meaning of life, I’m going to throw 600 words in that direction today.
1994 has already distinguished itself as a year in which to
ponder just how fragile we humans are. Floods here and abroad; forest fires
threatening to devastate a city outright; earthquakes tossing buildings, cars
and people around like leaves in a breeze.
In a year in which Hell is said to have frozen over, I think
we’d do well to take some time out to mull over our mortality.
I remember one young fellow I used to work with – he may
have grown up in the years since I knew him – who claimed that Hell was the
place to go. All his mates would be there, he said, and they could spend
eternity partying with no moralistic do-gooders looking over their shoulders.
Personally, I don’t consider Hell, heated or frozen over, to
hold much charm, even with the possibility of always doing my own thing. (I
find it bad enough in this life coping with the aftermath of doing only what I
want.)
A current television ad claims we spend most of lives doing
boring things, and have only five and a half unadulterated (by which I think
they mean time spent away from adults) months to PAAAAAARTY! My
mathematical kids think the admen have miscalculated – or consider life to be
very short.
As an adulterated person, however, I believe those five and
a half months might be better spent in a bit of contemplation.
Contemplation isn’t in, right now, I realise. In fact, the
world around us, particularly for us city folks, is downright against it. We
have constant noise from the rising of the sun to the going down of the same.
Who could survive with – yuk! – silence.
Consequently, we don’t spend much humble-time sitting and
thinking about how insignificant we are – the commercials tell us otherwise,
anyway. Neither do we give ourselves much free space to wonder at the fact that
each day is a gift, not something belonging to us as a right.
Life is to be lived, we say, and forget the hereafter.
Some years ago the stands collapsed at an overseas football
match and hundreds of people were killed or maimed. Not only did it appear
‘live’ on television, but the game carried on. In commenting to a workmate
about the callousness of this, he said the rest of the fans would have caused a
riot – with worse results than the aftermath of the collapsed stands.
Once upon a time, when someone died, we used to take time
out to stop and think. Now we’re hardly any different to those soccer fans: we
want to ignore the dead and dying and get on with the game. Distractions on
every side pull us away from thinking about anything the here and now.
I include myself in this: Death barely makes a tremor on the
surface of my soul, unless it’s someone extremely close to me. Constant
exposure to death in the media tends to make me callous. I can turn from death
to life in a moment, barely blinking a brain-cell.
But I’ll have to face death for myself one day, sooner or
later, suddenly or slowly. And in spite of my Bros’ recent suggestion to
‘lighten up,’ there are times when a bit of reflection in the gloom-room
doesn’t go amiss.
Considering the meaning of life is a good deal more
interesting than considering the meaning of lumbago – if that’s philosophically
possible (anyway, lumbago always sounds like a South American dance to me). And
though the year is well on its way, I’m determined to think more about where
I’m going in this life, as well as the life beyond.
(Hopefully, however, I haven’t already wasted my ‘five and a
half months’ in partying.)
Courtesy Manchester Physio
The precise capitalized string 'THE MEANING OF LUMBAGO'
originates from a specific philosophical analogy popularised by the famous
psychotherapist and Holocaust survivor Viktor
Frankl in his seminal works on meaning and existence.
While it was written earlier, it became heavily studied and
quoted in 1990s university lecture halls, psychology textbooks, and
self-help literature.
Frankl used the phrase to explain why you cannot ask a
broad, blanket question like "What is the meaning of life?" He argued
that life's meaning is highly specific to the individual and their current
situation, using this exact logic:
Asking for a general "meaning of life" makes as
little sense as asking a chess champion, "What is the best chess move
in the world?" It depends entirely on the game situation. It is just
like asking a doctor, "What is the meaning of lumbago?"
I believe all men ask themselves, at least once in their
lifetime, this question. I remember, once I asked this question to someone
during a lecture: I was answered that “life is a sexually transmitted condition
with a 100 per cent mortality rate”. What we do know for certain is that “we
were not once, we are now, and we will not be again”. Life is not a linguistic
term and hence has no meaning. Just as if I asked “what is the meaning of
lumbago”. At this point, you might as well ask me “Why are you putting this
question?”. To be frank, I don’t know. I forgot to ask my parents …
In medical terms, "lumbago" isn't a complex,
profound disease with a hidden purpose—it literally just means lower back
pain. Therefore, asking for the "deep philosophical meaning" of a
standard muscle ache is inherently absurd. Frankl used it as a humorous, dry
reality check to show that people look for abstract cosmic answers to life when
they should be focusing on the practical, specific reality right in front of
them.
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