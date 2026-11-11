Seeing-eye

First published in Column Eight on the 22nd June, 1994
An historic occasion! I’ve finally managed to see all the ‘hidden’
pictures in the Magic Eye
book my mother received for her birthday. No longer the frustration of
watching my youngest child breeze his way through each one with an air of
superiority, or having other people say, ‘But it’s so easy.’
I’m not sure if ‘seeing’ is the right term to use with these
random dot pictures. Do my eyes actually see the pictures? Are there pictures
to see? Does my brain have to make some adjustment which means that it only
thinks it sees the pictures? The whole business questions our view of what
constitutes sight at the best of times.
But let’s not get into metaphysics. A rather more intriguing
– though connected – matter needs to be addressed.
In the latest Advertiser (one of the endless stream
of j-mail* that appears in any letterbox not marked ‘No Circulars’ – we might
miss something interesting, mightn’t we, if we never got any j-mail?) As I started
to say – before I was rudely interrupted by a parenthesis – in the latest Advertiser,
an ad appears for a book that can only be described as remarkable, and whose
appearance ought to chill the blood of every optometrist and optician in the
land, and make them tot up whether they’re due any redundancy.
Why?, you ask. The advertisement
is headed, ‘Throw away your glasses forever.’ The book is entitled, Better Eyesight Without Glasses.
Apparently, in spite of having worn glasses for
short-sightedness for nearly forty years, I can regain 20/20 vision merely by
reading this book.
Along with all spectacle-wearers my problem is that I’m suffering
from mental strain. So the author says. How I’ve managed to cope with life for
so long under such debilitating circumstances is a bit of a mystery – though it
may account for some of my peculiarities. But I rather wonder about the
assumption that the glass-less people out there are mentally unstressed.
The writer of this book – I presume it was one Dr Bates, but
the reproduction of the book jacket was so small I couldn’t read the author’s
name – found that if he could get people to mentally relax, their vision
problems would vanish and they could discard their glasses.
Might be worth spending $17 just to find out how he managed
to persuade so many people that their problem is all in the mind. Certainly it would
be cheaper than taking a trip to the opticians for a new set of lenses.
You’ll no doubt see why this is connected to the Magic Eye
books. Dr Bates appears to have cottoned
on to some mystery within the brain. The brain gives up its notion that the
eyes are short-sighted, and takes responsibility for the visual problem itself.
This is the same as when people looking at Magic Eye books have to
short-circuit the eye’s usual workings, as it were, to make the brain see
differently.
If only I’d read this book as a child I could have saved
myself hours spent in a cold, sparse waiting room in of the Stuart St terrace
houses looking out through drop-filled eyes at the unstimulating view of some
building’s rear end. Only the sympathetic concern of the nurse, one Miss Brownlie
(who in later years made visits to Terry’s sheet music department worthwhile) prevented
total despair.
I could have actually seen the ball in those sports I so
enjoyed doing as a child (NOT!), like rugby or basketball. I could have
found my round the old Moray Place baths without swimming for the wrong end.
I could have saved myself the ongoing frustration of
cleaning my glasses just before a movie starts only to find that they’re then
more smeary than they were before.
Dr Bates, why have you come into my life so late?
|Cover of one of the many Magic Eye series of books.
In the original column I wrote that Miss Brownlie worked at Beggs’ Music Shop in Dunedin,, but in fact it was the sheet music section of Terry’s, at the other end of the main shopping street in Dunedin that I meant. Terry’s was a large two-storey shop selling stationery, books, music, magazines, and educational material. Along with at least ten other bookshops, large and small, it departed the scene in the late 80s/early 90s. Miss Brownlie was a delight, always welcoming (whether at the eye specialist’s or at Terry’s) and I remember her with great affection.
Magic Eye books, of which
there are still a wide variety available, use autostereograms to
create the optical illusion of a three-dimensional scene within a large two-dimensional
picture. Better Eyesight Without Glasses continues to sell after almost
a hundred years of publication in various forms.
*j-mail = junk mail
|Cover of one of the many versions of this book that are still available
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