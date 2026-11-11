Sunday outing

First published in Column Eight on the 29th June, 1994
On a Sunday bright and sunny after heavy rain, my wife and I visited the blacksmith in North Rd. Talk about atmosphere – this place has heaps.
The interior of the smithy’s shop remained dim until our
eyes became used to the pale light. Gradually we saw that the sunlight was in
fact streaming through windows at the back of the shop, though the smoke
heaving up from the not-long-lit fire blocked it at first. After the sunlight
took over, only a constant thin wave of smoke was visible, as though it was
somehow trapped between two panes of glass.
|Lava Lamp
Later in the day (on one of the rare, peaceful times when we’ve snuck out minus any of the children) we visited an antique shop in Waitati. Standing on a dresser was a Lava Lamp, in going order. This seventies-style lamp heats the wax inside and causes it to waft up and around in the liquid in increasingly complex and fascinating formations. The smithy’s shop smoke was equally fascinating.
Round the smith walls are examples of equipment used in the
past, and other collected artifacts. On all sides wrought ironwork in the form
of glass-topped tables, hall stands and utensil hangers crowds for your
attention.
The forge burned bright with Strongman coal, hot
enough to soften the iron within a couple of minutes. Every so often the
blacksmith, Bill Green, would use the bellows (electrified – no 19th
century urchin in sight) and the flames would flare up in a roar.
Holding the red hot metal, he’d lay it on his anvil and
strike it repeatedly, rhythmically, like a ringing song without words. The iron
yielded under his hammer, changing rapidly to the shape he desired. At one
point he’d lay the end over the edge and a sharp tap would convert the straight
end into a neat bend.
His skill made it look so easy: I could see me trying, and
finding the glowing end dropping off on the floor while the other scorched my
hand.
The iron had next to be formed into a scroll and a special
device was hooked into the anvil. Using this, he’d twist the iron until it conformed
to the spiral shape he wanted. Once this was complete, he put the scrolled meal
down on the floor where it almost inadvertently formed a large eye-delighting,
wheel-shaped pattern with the other finished scrolls.
Meanwhile his wife, Thelma, answered any questions we had
about what was being made (metal shelving for a bakery in Queenstown), or what
other sort of work they did and how many people still work as blacksmiths – not
many by the sound of things. Thelma is more than a question-answerer: she now
does a good deal of the welding required on the job.
The common picture of the blacksmith is that of a muscular
sweat-covered gent holding the hind leg of horse to see if the shoe he’s just
made fits. Unfortunately, this doesn’t happen much anymore, in spite of the
number of horses that have to be shod in a country mad on horse racing and show
jumping.
Most horses, I discovered, are cold-shod from factory-made shoes,
which is a bit like buying your clothes off-the-peg. (I suppose, for the
average horse these days, the expression, ‘If the shoe fits, wear it,’ is very
apt.) Hot fitting is only done occasionally – it is a bit like humans going to
a podiatrist for a special shoe.
Watching someone at work on a craft whose history is
centuries old is mesmerising, as though you’re participating in a mysterious
process. Victoria Sackville-West once wrote: ‘All craftsmen share a knowledge. They
have held Reality down fluttering on a bench.’
I think this blacksmith’s shop is now gone from North Rd,
though there is a forge located in the old Gas Works Museum in Braemar
St, South Dunedin, where you can get lessons in blacksmith work.
I called the Lava Lamp an Astro Lamp in the original for
some unknown reason.
Blacksmithing is more than ‘centuries’ old; it’s more
like three and a half millennia.
No comments:
Post a Comment