First published in Column Eight on the 15th June, 1994
My wife and I came out of a screening of Once Were Warriors last night reeling from the impact of this violent movie, with the famous F-word hammering away at our brains. That statement will be enough to put some people off the film, but that’s the last thing I want to do.
There is also casual sex and crudity in this movie, and an
extended rape scene. This film is out to shock.
Unlike so many Hollywood movies, where the violence is
gratuitous, and does nothing for anyone, the violence in this movie is
unavoidable. That doesn’t make it any easier to watch.
Some of the violent scenes, like those in the pub, are to
explain the kind of world which the male character, Jake inhabits. These ones
seem to be exaggerated and rather choreographed, like a vicious ballet. Except for
the last occurrence, those involved don’t get hurt in any obvious way. Other drinkers
move gently aside, and return to their tables when it’s all over. (What the
publicans do with the mess isn’t shown…)
The other scenes of violence take place in the home, and I don’t
think they’re exaggerated in any way: scenes like these take place every day in
homes round our country. After the worst onslaught, Jake’s wife, Beth, spends
several subsequent scenes with one eye closed and her cheek blown up out of
proportion. She walks stiffly, and looks as though a small breeze would knock
her over.
Has all this any point? Why sit through a movie like Warriors?
Is it the the equivalent of an emotional enema?
I think Once Were Warriors is a vastly more important
film for New Zealanders than the much-touted The Piano. For a start it’s
about New Zealand in a way The Piano really isn’t – the latter film
could have been set almost anywhere.
Warriors has a much cheaper budget and uses less
experienced actors. It isn’t set in the comfortable past, but tells a story
about the horrific reality of the here and now. It ought to affect lives in a
way The Piano could not.
Warriors isn’t just a film about the Maori people in
a certain part of the country. It isn’t even just about the Maori. Certainly it’s
speaking directly to those Maori men – and women – who have abandoned all that
was and is good, and settled for a booze-filled, sex-saturated,
violence-focused low-life.
But it also speaks to pakeha men and women. If the title was
Once Were Pioneers, and the film was acted out by white faces instead of
brown, little of it would need to be changed. There are plenty of white men in
this land who spend their lives in the pubs, using up the income that should
support their families before going home drunk, to beat up their wives, and children.
There are plenty of pakeha women who face violent husbands
every day, and who finally have to choose whether to stay with them or abandon
them to their self-destructive course. There are plenty of white children
abused by their parents or ‘uncles.’
Once Were Warriors is a movie about all these people,
and that’s why it should be essential viewing for anyone who cares about the
land we live in, and more importantly, the people living here.
I think the most disquieting shots in this film occur when
Jake starts beating up his wife. Suddenly the horde of people who were ‘friends’
and ‘mates’ manage to wake themselves out of their drunken stupors and make very
quick exits. Everyone wants to have a share of the partying, but no one wants
to defend a helpless woman when her husband’s knocking her around.
If this film forces us to ask no other question except, ‘Who
is my neighbour?’ it will have more than
done its job.
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